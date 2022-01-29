HT Auto
New Audi Q7 to Kia Carens: Upcoming car launches in India in February 2022

  • January introduced some very exciting cars but the next month is going to be even more action-packed as several automakers such as Audi, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia are gearing up for new car launches. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2022, 02:46 PM
Audi India is all set to drive in the next-generation Q7 SUV. The company intends to launch the three-row luxury SUV by the end of this month, though it has opened bookings for it, for ₹5 lakhs.
Audi India is all set to drive in the next-generation Q7 SUV. The company intends to launch the three-row luxury SUV by the end of this month, though it has opened bookings for it, for ₹5 lakhs.

After a sluggish December'21, January introduced some very exciting cars in the Indian market but the next month will be even more action-packed as several mass market, as well as premium cars, are supposed to go on sale in India soon. Here's a quick list of all the upcoming cars in India in February. 

1

Audi Q7 facelift: The facelifted Audi Q7 will make its way to the Indian market on February 3rd. The company has already opened its order books for interested customers and the production of the SUV has also commenced in full swing. The new SUV will arrive in India in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology.

2

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is likely to be launched in India next month. The car's production has already started and the first unit has also rolled out earlier this month. However, there is no official announcement from the brand yet. The new Baleno will feature several cosmetic updates inside out.

3

Kia Carens: The new Carens from Kia India is most likely to be launched in India next month. The company has also opened pre-bookings for the car in India and interested customers can get their car reserved for 25,000. The new Carens will be launched in both six-seat and seven-seat layouts options.

4

Lexus NX 350h: Pre-bookings for the new Lexus 350h have commenced in the Indian market indicating an imminent launch soon. However, there is no official communication from Lexus over the launch date of the new NX 350h. When launched, the NX 350h will be offered in three variant options – Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2022, 02:46 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi Q7 2022 Audi Q7 Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Baleno 2022 Maruti Baleno Kia Kia Carens
