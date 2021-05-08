New 2021 Mahindra Bolero to launch soon. What to expect

Apart from the new XUV700 that's slated to go on sale in India later this year, Mahindra is also gearing up to introduce the new 2021 Bolero utility vehicle. While the homegrown carmaker has been working on the new Bolero quite secretly, the updated model has still been spotted a few times in the recent past ahead of the mid-2021 debut.

With the latest update, the new Bolero will be updated with a dual-tone paint theme sporting a red body colour scheme. It will also sport a silver-colour treatment over the front main grille and the front bumper. Other prominent design updates to be seen on the new Bolero include slightly revised headlamps, fog lights and body-coloured ORVMs.

(Also Read: Mahindra sets focus on EVs, to come up with advanced design centre in UK)

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Bolero will come packed with a BS 6 compliant 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that will pump out a maximum power of 75 bhp and a peak torque of 210 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard on the car.

Bolero is the most-selling four-wheeler from Mahindra in India. While there is no direct rival to it currently, it does share the segment with other cars such as the Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber.

While the current Bolero ranges from ₹8.40 lakh to ₹9.39 lakh, the new model may turn only marginally expensive with a starting price of ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Mahindra's 'Oxygen on Wheels' rolls out in Delhi, says Anand Mahindra)

Mahindra has quite a promising line-up for 2021. Apart from the new Bolero and XUV700, the company also has models such as the new-gen Scorpio, Bolero Neo, and a couple of electric cars in the pipeline. Though it is yet not confirmed if Mahindra's battery-powered cars will make a debut this year or not.



