Mahindra and Mahindra will be focussing more on electric vehicles in coming days as the group announced setting up of an advanced design centre in United Kingdom today.

The Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) is being set up for mobility products in the UK. Located in the West Midlands, the new design centre will be operational from July 1, 2021.

Mahindra and Mahindra issued a statement today saying that the new design centre and a new Centre of Excellence will be a part of the group's global design network, including the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director at Mahindra and Mahindra said, "A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally. MADE will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products, including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra group companies."

Mahindra also said that the new design centre will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the UK and Europe.

"MADE is a strategic enhancement of Mahindra's global design capabilities and renews its commitment to bring to its customers, sophisticated, authentic SUVs with an unmissable presence," Mahindra Group said in its statement.

Mahindra Group expects that the new design centre in UK will give it a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space. It also expects the new design centre to 'sharpen Mahindra's distinctive product designs' and provide improved technology to enhance safety and efficiency in connected car experiences.