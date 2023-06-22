MG Motor launches AR/VR digital immersive studio in Chennai for car buyers

MG Motor India has inaugurated a digital immersive studio for car buyers and enthusiasts in Chennai. The interactive studio offers augmented reality (AR) and Virtual reality (VR) experiences that are particularly aimed at modern and urban car buyers or aficionados who are tech-savvy. The studio gets features such as digital running façade, video wall configurator, and a mega visualizer with AR/VR zone.

At the inaugural event of the MG StudioZ, the carmaker showcased the recently launched Comet EV and its first electric car in India, the ZS EV. The studio will also feature an array of MG merchandise for those who would be interested in taking home a piece of the brand experience. The studio has been designed in a way that it appeals specifically to the Gen Z customers.

The immersive digital retail studio is touted to bring the best in technology and in automobile experiences together under one roof. It also marks the brand's advancements in the digital retailing and innovation. “This studio outlines our vision for the future of automotive retailing. With the growing significance of omnichannel brand presence, digital interfaces such as StudioZ will bring the brand closer to the customer and enhance their buying experience," said Udit Malhotra, Marketing Head, MG Motor India.

In a separate development, the company is gearing up to launch the facelift version of its compact SUV Astor in India soon. The carmaker recently released a teaser image of the upcoming 2023 Astor SUV, which was first launched in India back in 2011. It became the first SUV in its category to offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature in the country.

The teaser image of the Astor SUV shared by MG Motor offers a silhouetted look of the upcoming model. According to the carmaker, the upcoming Astor facelift SUV will be the most advanced SUV in its class. The company is expected to reveal more details of the facelift model.

