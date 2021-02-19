MG Motor India has recently filed a trademark for the name 'Astor'. It will be likely reserved for the ICE-version of the ZS SUV which was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. The car may go on sale in the Indian market later this year.

A different name will help MG birth a new brand for the ICE-powered ZS which is going to be based on the facelifted model (ZS petrol) showcased at the Expo last year.

(Also Read: MG ZS EV vs MG ZS EV 2021: All the updates explained)

The key highlight of the IC-engined ZS (or likely Astor) will be its petrol sipping heart. While there is no official confirmation on the powertrain details for the India-spec model, the international-spec car gets three engine options - a 120PS/150Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 111PS/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 160PS/230Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor.

For India, the company could reserve the last 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill, though that's unconfirmed at the time. The transmission options may include 6-speed manual and automatic units.

On the outside, the car will feature a very sophisticated and modern outer profile. It will be slightly different than the ZS EV as it will come based on the new facelifted model. There will be a revamped front main grille flanked by LED headlamps with angular eyebrow DRLs and lighting elements residing inside the cluster for a modern appeal.

The front and rear bumpers will also be different in comparison to the battery-powered counterpart. Other distinctive factors will include new alloy wheels and tail lamps, save for these updated majority of the other design is likely to remain the same as the ZS EV.

(Also Read: 2021 MG Hector SUV launches in India, gets new CVT gearbox)

When launched, it is expected to cost in the range of ₹10 - 15 lakh, which will place it in the same league as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos SUVs.







