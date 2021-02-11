Right after driving in the new ZS EV with a better battery pack and enhanced driving range, MG Motor India has now launched the updated MG Hector on February 11. The British carmaker entered the Indian auto market with Hector SUV back in 2019 and now the SUV has received a plethora of changes. The 2021 MG Hector is available in four different trim options and is priced from ₹12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹18.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector's CVT variants will be available at ₹16.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom), for Smart and Sharp trims respectively.

At the same time, MG announced that the six-seater Hector Plus too received the new CVT gearbox. The two CVT trim options for the Hector Plus are available at ₹17.21 lakh and ₹18.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: 2021 MG Hector launching on February 11: What’s new?)

Since its entry into the Indian market, the automaker has added products like ZS EV, Gloster, and Hector Plus. But, Hector is still the bestselling model for the brand in the domestic market. Dubbed as an internet-enabled car, the Hector has found many takers with its fresh styling and interesting features including the connected functions.

In a bid to up the ante, MG Motor India has given the 2021 Hector a refreshing touch, both at the exterior and inside the cabin.

While at the exterior, changes include a revised front grille that is more in line with the carmaker’s other contemporary models, a grey coloured skid plate, 18-inch alloy wheels replacing the outgoing model’s 17-inch wheels and a shiny black rear strip connecting the taillights replacing the erstwhile reflector strip.

Inside the cabin, the 2021 MG Hector SUV has received some subtle yet significant changes. The updated version of the SUV gets an updated touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart that now supports Hinglish voice commands besides English. This allows an occupant to command the car’s system to perform functions like opening the sunroof, adjusting temperature, setting navigation, among others.

The 2021 MG Hector also gets more plush ventilated seats with additional cushioning and bolstering that will offer a more comfortable journey experience during long-distance travel. There are two colour options available for the updated Hector’s cabin – an all-black theme and a dual-tone shade.

On the mechanical front, the new MG Hector gets three different powertrain options - petrol, petrol hybrid and a diesel model. The first two variants get 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The hybrid variant gets a 48V electric motor onboard. The diesel model, on the other hand, gets power from a 2.0-litre engine generating 270 PS and 350 Nm.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, the new Hector gets a CVT as well alongside the existing two options.