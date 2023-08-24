MG Motor celebrates 100th anniversary with special offers, discounts

The Morris Garages (MG) name enters its 100th anniversary and to celebrate the same, MG Motor India, the brand’s Indian subsidiary, has announced a host of offers, discounts and benefits for customers across its vehicle range. The offers kicked off with the ‘100 years of Driving Smiles’ centenary campaign, under which customers can avail of several benefits.

MG Motor India’s centenary year offers include 20 per cent off on accessories, up to 40 per cent on value-added services, 10 per cent off on extended warranty and roadside assistance as well as a free vehicle check-up and wash. Furthermore, all MG vehicles sold between August 10 and November 30, 2023, will get the exclusive “100 years" badge.

Existing customers who offer referrals also stand a chance to win a staycation, subject to terms and conditions. The offers can be availed by MG customers at authorised dealerships or on the ‘My MG’ mobile app.

Speaking on the 100-year celebrations, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director - MG Motor India, said, “As MG embarks on this remarkable journey of a hundred years, it's an absolute pleasure to celebrate this milestone with our valued consumers, who have been an integral part of this incredible journey. As a brand committed to exceptional customer service, this initiative will enhance MG’s affinity among our customers. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with them and provide valuable offers that enhance their ownership experience. Join us in commemorating this remarkable journey, filled with accomplishments, milestones, and a future of excitement and innovation."

MG Motor India has cemented its position as one of the foremost players in the Indian electric car space with the ZS EV and the recently launched Comet EV. The latter remains one of the most affordable electric cars on sale in the country. MG has also been actively working towards setting up electric charging stations across the country. MG Motor’s ICE lineup comprises the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster SUVs.

