Are you an MG ZS EV owner? There's some good news for you

As MG celebrates 100 years of its existence, the Indian arm of the OEM is offering a lucrative scheme for the owners of the ZS EV in the country. MG Motor India has partnered with EV charging infrastructure company ChargeZone to offer 15% off on EV charging sessions for ZS EV owners at any of the latter's public EV charging stations. The discount is valid till November 30.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2023, 13:00 PM
MG ZS EV electric SUV
MG ZS EV electric SUV

The company recently launched a new variant of the ZS EV. The new variant now comes armed with level-2 autonomous driving system which offers as many as 17 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The British-origin carmaker has launched the ZS EV with ADAS at a price of 27.89 lakh, which makes it the most expensive among all the variants of the electric SUV. MG ZS EV rivals the likes of Hyundai Kona and BYD Atto 3 among other electric SUVs in India.

MG Motor has said that the ADAS technology introduced in the ZS EV comes with three levels of sensitivity and warning. Among the features it offers are Traffic Jam Assist which helps in hassle-free driving during congestion, Forward Collision Warning to alert driver of potential crash and applying autonomous brakes to come to a halt, Speed Assist System to prevent over speeding, lane keep assist , adaptive cruise control and more.

In a separate development, MG recently increased the price of the Hector and Gloster, two of its flagship SUVs, from this month. This is the second price increase on the two SUVs within three months. In the latest price hike, the SUVs have become costlier by up to 78,000 depending on the model and variant one chooses. The hike is higher than the one MG Motor implemented back in May this year.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2023, 12:23 PM IST

