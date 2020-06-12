MG Hector Plus to launch in July 1st week; to get 6-seat configuration: Sources

After the Auto Expo 2020 reveal, MG Motor India is now all geared up for the launch of the Hector Plus in July 1st week, sources have confirmed to HT Auto. Its pre-bookings have started at dealership level at a token amount of ₹50,000. The customer deliveries will start towards July-end.

While the upcoming Innova Crysta rival was earlier expected in six- as well as seven-seat configurations, it is now said to arrive strictly in the six-seat configuration only.

In terms of pricing, the 'Hector Plus' will cost around ₹1 lakh more than the regular Hector SUV. While the latter currently starts at ₹12,73,800*, expect the longer version to have a starting price of around ₹13.50 to ₹14 lakh.

As far as exteriors are concerned, all the prominent styling changes have already been revealed. The 'Plus' version gets a more elegant looking chrome-studded radiator grille at the front. Apart from that, it also receives distinctive split headlamps as well as tweaked rear combination lamps. Though the Hector Plus is also longer by 65 mm, the difference in length isn't purely visible. Also, it is bound to receive a new exclusive 'Smokey Blue' paint scheme which will be sold alongside a variety of paint schemes already found on the regular Hector SUV.

Apart from the longer length, the Hector Plus will also have a slightly larger boot space at 580+ litres.

As far as mechanicals go, it will sport the same engine/transmission setup as the Hector SUV. The options include a 1.5-litre Turbocharged Petrol/Hybrid and a 2.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel. The transmission options include 6-speed MT and DCT units.