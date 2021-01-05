MG Motor India has announced that it will launch the facelifted Hector SUV on January 7th. With the yearly update, the car is set to receive a number of fresh updates including tweaked styling and new features.

The Hector was originally launched back in 2019 and has been a strong seller in the market since its introduction. With the latest update, the Hector will receive a new grille, new alloy wheels and revamped interior, on the other hand, the engine options will remain unchanged.

At the front, the 2021 Hector SUV will boast a new ZS EV inspired grille sporting chrome-stud pattern, while the headlamp assembly will remain more or less the same. Previous spy images have also revealed new set of twin-5-spoke alloy wheels.

In terms of cabin updates, the car will be updated with a new beige and black dual-tone interior. Updated features on the car will include a wireless phone charger, along with ventilated seats for both the driver as well as the passenger in the front row. It will, however, continue to sport the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the i-Smart connected car system along with more previously found features.

In terms of mechanicals, the Hector will continue to be powered from a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine options. While the petrol and petrol-hybrid versions churn out 141 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm torque, the oil-burner delivers 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options also remain the same 6-speed manual gearbox and DCT automatic units.