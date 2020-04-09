MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at 13.88 lakh

While the MG Hector petrol BS 6 was the first to roll-out earlier this year in February, the company has now announced pricing on the Hector diesel BS 6. It starts from ₹13.88 lakh* for the entry-level Style variant and extends up to ₹17.73 lakh* for the top-of-the-line Sharp trim.

When compared to the BS 4 complaint Hector diesel, the pricing has jumped-up in the range of ₹40,000 to ₹45,000, through out the variants.

The newly updated Hector diesel continues to source power from the same 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel powertrain which develops 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with a single gearbox option of a 6-speed MT.

Apart from the BS 6 update, there is no other change in the SUV. The equipment line and features remain the same.

The basic 'Style' trim come with features such as projector headlamps, steel wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, AC vents for the second row, a recliner rear backrest, an audio system and remote locking. The top-grade 'Sharp' trim also gets the same features as before including powered front seats, auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and the MG’s iSmart connected-car technology.

MG Hector Diesel BS 6 full price list:

Variants BS 6 price BS 4 price Difference Style ₹ 13.88 lakh ₹ 13.48 lakh ₹ 40,000 Super ₹ 14.88 lakh ₹ 14. 48 lakh ₹ 40,000 Smart ₹ 16.33 lakh ₹ 15.88 lakh ₹ 45,000 Sharp ₹ 17.73 lakh ₹ 17.28 lakh ₹ 45,000





MG Motor India has also planned a number of launches for the forthcoming months. Speaking of which, expect the company to introduce the Hector Plus as well as Gloster SUV in India soon. Both the models debuted at the Auto Expo 2020.

In other updates, the company has pulled-up socks and is mapping up strategies to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in India. As revealed before, MG Motor India is talks with three medical device makers, including GE, to produce ventilators. (Read full details here)

