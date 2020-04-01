Despite lockdown, MG Motor sells more cars in March than it did in February

MG Motor on Wednesday announced it sold 1518 vehicles in the month of March which is slightly more than the 1,376 units the company had sold a month earlier.

MG had made its India debut in 2019 with Hector being its first product. The car received a positive response from buyers and continues to be the main bread and butter for it here. This despite the company also launching ZS EV in a bid to challenge Hyundai Kona in the electric mobility space.

In March, MG sold 116 units of the ZS EV - down from 150 units in its debut month of February - which has an ex showroom starting price of ₹ ₹20.88 lakh. Hector, however, remained the mainstay for the company and 1402 units were sold. This is more than the total units sold by MG in February and therefore, and quite obviously, more than the 1218 units of Hector sold in that month.

Automobile manufacturers in India have had a tumultuous start to 2020 with the transition to BS 6 being a major roadblock, only to now be replaced with the national lockdown in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic. MG had introduced ‘Disinfect and Deliver initiative to sanitize cars and ensure a near-zero contact with customers, before the lockdown was imposed. The company has further said that there would be no layoffs and that and all payments to suppliers and vendors alike would be completed on time. That the company has exhausted its inventory of BS 4 vehicles would be a shot in the arm in the presently challenging times even if the stock of BS 6 vehicles at dealerships and at MG plant in Halol (Gujarat) remains limited.