To combat coronavirus, MG Motor India to donate 2 crore to health authorities

At a time when the business is down, the auto industry is showing its other side by providing all sorts of help to combat the ongoing battle against coronavirus outbreak.

MG Motor India, one of the recent entrants in the Indian auto industry, has come forward to help the sector that needs more focus and provision right now - the health sector.

On Wednesday, MG Motor India said it will donate ₹2 crore to government hospitals and health institutions in Gurugram and Halol in Gujarat. The carmaker, which produces MG Hector, MG ZS EV in India, has facilities located at both these places.

Earlier on Tuesday the Centre had announced to earmark ₹15,000 crores to ramp up healthcare infrastructure to face the surge in Covid-19 infections in days to come. India has reported 536 coronavirus infections, 10 deaths so far since the virus outbreak. The 3-week lockdown in India aims to break the infection transmission chain.

Out of the ₹2 crore, hundreds of employees of MG Motor India have pledged to donate as much as ₹one crore. The rest of the amount will come from the company’s exchequer, said a statement released by MG Motor India.

However, this contribution will not be in form of cash. In its statement, MG Motor said that the contribution will come in the form of gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines and beds, depending on the particular requirement of the specific government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol.

MG Motor India’s manufacturing plant is located at Halol while its corporate office is in Gurugram.

The carmaker said it has also advised its dealers to ensure enhanced insurance cover for around 5,000 employees across the country.

