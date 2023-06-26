HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Comet Ev's In Car Voice Assistant To Be Powered By Jio Platforms

MG Comet EV's in-car voice assistant to be powered by Jio Platforms

MG Motor India on Monday announced that it has tied up with Jio Platforms to power the connected car features in its newly-launched Comet EV. This includes the the Hinglish voice assistant system that comes integrated with Music Apps, payment apps, connectivity platform, and hardware. The voice assistant on Comet is called ‘Hello Jio Voice Assistant’.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2023, 14:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Comet EV is the brand's second electric offering in India
MG Comet EV is the brand's second electric offering in India

The voice assistant is trained to understand different regional dialects and tonality of the native Indian speaker. The system can understand in-vehicle commands and controls. It also comes integrated with dialogs that provide information about Cricket, Weather, News, Horoscope and many other domains. Users can command the assistant to turn the AC on or off, play songs directly, and even ask for cricket score.

Also Read : MG Motor launches AR/VR digital immersive studio in Chennai for car buyers

Jio’s state-of-the-art eSIM is integrated into the Comet during the manufacturing process which plays a crucial role in improving vehicle safety. It further identifies the vehicle and encrypt communications while the vehicle is in operation. “The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
₹ 21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
₹ 23.38 - 27.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
₹ 29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

‘Hello Jio’ Voice Assistant, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM and Jio IOT will enable real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences to MG Comet users. “It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar," said Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms.

The Comet EV is available in the market in three variants - Pace, Play and Plush. The micro EV offers two 10.25-inch screens inside the cabin - one is the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, apart from various third-party apps. The driver display is all-digital. While there is no dashboard, there are plenty of storage spaces all around the car.

The battery-powered car comes with a battery pack of 17.3 kWh capacity, offering a range of up to 230 kms on a single charge. The electric car offers three drive modes which includes Eco, Normal and Sport.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2023, 14:09 PM IST
TAGS: MG Comet MG Motor India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city