Soon after the global reveal of the flagship EQS electric sedan Mercedes-Benz is now gearing up for another battery-powered vehicle - the EQB. The company has informed that the premier of the EQB will take place on Sunday (April 17th), the opening day of Auto Shanghai 2021.

The company is most likely to showcase the final production-spec EQB model which will share space in the Mercedes's growing EQ electric vehicle line-up. In terms of the exterior design, the EQB is likely to be drawn on the same lines as the edgy GLB, albeit expect a new EQ grille along with a rear fascia inspired from the EQC.

It will be built around the EVA II chassis and is likely to be offered in two powertrain options. Most likely there will be a standard version delivering 60kWh in the base configuration and the higher-spec iteration will deliver up to 110kWh. The battery pack will be mounted between the front and rear axle which will power a 150kW electric motor and will be responsible for delivering a minimum of 400 km in the entry-level trim.

As seen in the case of the conventionally powered model, the EBQ will be featured in both five- as well as seven-seat configurations.

The EBQ will go on sale in the market of China soon after its Auto Shanghai Motor Show debut, as far as the European version is concerned, it will be launched by late-2021, and the US model will follow in 2022.