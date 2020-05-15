Mercedes roars again, to launch AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R on May 27

Just days after announcing that it has gradually resumed operations at its manufacturing facility in Chakan near Pune, Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced that it will drive in two AMG models in one go, on May 27. The digital launch of AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R is being projected as a statement of intent from the German luxury car maker after weeks of lockdown has cast a gloom on the Indian auto industry as a whole.

While there have been some indications that the luxury car market could especially take a hit in the times to come, there appears no stopping Mercedes as it looks at strengthening its already robust product portfolio with more options from the AMG line.

Built for the racetrack, the AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R aim to bolster Mercedes' presence in the performance segment.

The AMG C 63 Coupe sold in the US comes with a handcrafted biturbo 4.0L V8 biturbo engine which produces 503 hp of peak power and has peak torque figures of about 690Nm. The car claims to touch 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds. It is priced at around $77,000.

Mercedes AMG C 63 Coupe

The two-seater AMG GT R in the US also gets a 4.0L V8 biturbo but is more powerful at 577hp and races to 100 kmph milestone in 3.5 seconds. It would be the fastest production car to be launched by Mercedes in the India.