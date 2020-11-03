Mercedes launches 'Made-in-India' AMG GLC 43 Coupe at 76.70 lakh

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday officially brought AMG closer home to India by launching its first locally-assembled peformance sports car - AMG GLC 43 Coupe - at ₹76.70 lakh (ex showroom). This marks the start of local assembly of AMG products from Mercedes at its Chakan plant near Pune. The car also marks the 10th launch from Mercedes-Benz India and fifth AMG launch in 2020. Perhaps even more significantly, Mercedes now manufactures 11 models in the country.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO AT Mercedes-Benz India (Right) with Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, next to a locally-assembled AMG GLC 43 Coupe.

Mercedes had announced that it will begin to locally assemble its AMG products in India, a move that would bring these products to a wider audience owing to lower costs. The AMG GLC 43 Coupe is first off the block and while it was first brought to Indian shores back in 2016, it will now come off rolling lines at the company's facility in Chakan. "The demand for AMG performance cars in India has only been growing. This car strengthens our AMG ambitions here and will make these vehicles more accessible," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. "Rolling out the first-ever locally manufactured AMG from India’s largest installed luxury car production facility is an important achievement for us. This reiterates our strong commitment for the Indian market and our continuous effort towards creating value for our customers."

There is much happening for the AMG GLC 43 Coupe besides the fact that it is locally assembled. With an AMG-specific front main grille with vertical chrome-plated fins, the SUV has a menacing visual appeal which is also highlighted by LED high-performance headlamps. Customers can choose to get their units with tyre sizes ranging from 19 to 21 inches and these will have AMG lettering as standard.

The rear profile of the vehicle will be highlighted by a broad apron, diffuser, and two round twin tailpipes, to highlight its sporty appeal.

Powering the machine is a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that belts out 385 bhp of power - 23 bhp more than the preceding model - and gives it 520 Nm of peak torque. The AMG GLC 43 Coupe fires from stationary to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Performance highlights of Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe.

Being a Mercedes, the AMG GLC 43 Coupe is as much about comfort and technology as its striking looks and drive capabilities. As such, it gets standard sport seats with black Artico leather/ Dinamica microfiber complemented with red topstitching. It is also kitted with the newest iteration of the MBUX infotainment system and five-drive modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.

Safety highlights of the vehicle include Active Braking Assist, Active Bonnet, seven airbags, among others.