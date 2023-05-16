HT Auto
Maruti WagonR continues to bat big, scores 30 lakh units in 24 years

SUVs of all shapes, sizes and varying price points may be finding increased favour among Indian car buyers but Maruti WagonR remains at the forefront of sales charts and has now reached the big milestone of 30 lakh units in the country. First launched in 1999, the WagonR remains a power player in the overall Indian car market despite the passing years.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 12:17 PM
Continuing updates to the WagonR has helped it not just remain relevant but stay enormously popular in India.
Continuing updates to the WagonR has helped it not just remain relevant but stay enormously popular in India.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR competes in the hatchback segment in India and has stood the test of time and fended off against a slew of rivals. And at a time when the country's largest car maker is betting big on the SUV game style, its firm focus also remains on its most prolific player. In fact, the WagonR is only the third model in India to cross the 30 lakh milestone, after Maruti 800 and Alto. “WagonR’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance."

Srivastava also pointed out that around 24 per cent of WagonR buyers are those who have previously owned the same model. This is just part of the reason, according to him, that has helped WagonR remain a near-permanent member of the top-10-car-selling club in the country and take the crown as the best-seller in the previous two years.

The WagonR has been a ferocious war horse since its first launch, taking around nine years to hit its first five lakh sales milestone. The gallop soon turned into a charge with the next five lakh sales milestone coming in all of four years, by 2012. The car reached 15 lakh sales milestone by 2015 and the 20 lakh mark came up in 2017. And while Covid-related factors halted manufacturing and sales for all, WagonR managed to cross 25 lakh mark by 2021 before pulsating its way towards 30 lakh milestone.

The popularity of Maruti Suzuki WagonR is based on numerous factors - affordable price tag, reliable performance, timely style and feature updates as well as Maruti's robust sales and post-sales network.

WagonR is now offered with dual-tone hues as well.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR spec highlights:

The third-generation WagonR is what is available to buyers in India at present. The car is powered by 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options with manual as well as AGS transmission choices. There is also an S-CNG version on the 1.0-litre version of the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR mileage:

The WagonR offers 24.35 kmpl with manual transmission and 25.19 kmpl with AGS in the 1.0-litre version. The MT paired with the 1.2-litre engine helps the car offer 23.56 kmpl and the AGS here helps it offer fuel economy of 24.43 kmpl. With the CNG kit, the WagonR offers 34.05 kms per kilo. These figures are claimed numbers.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR colour options:

The WagonR is available in seven single-tone exterior colour options and two dual-tone hues. This colour options on WagonR are White, Silver, Grey, Red, Brown, Blue and Black, as well as Red with Black roof, and Grey with Black roof.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR features:

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR now comes with some very catchy updates that include alloy wheels, seven-inch infotainment screen with smartphone navigation, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speaker system, steering-mounted controls, USB and AUX connectivity, Bluetooth and voice control, among others.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR safety highlights:

The WagonR is based on the company's Heartect platform. Its safety list includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Rear Parking Sensors, Hill-Hold Assist and more.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR variants and pricing:

The WagonR comes in four broad trims and nine variants. The base variant of WagonR is the LXi which also has the CNG option. Then there is VXi, VXi AGS, VXi CNG, ZXi, ZXi AGS, ZXi+ and ZXi+ AGS. Pricing of WagonR starts at 5.50 lakh and goes up to 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 11:42 AM IST


