Suzuki reveals new generation Swift, to get ADAS technology

Maruti's Japanese partner Suzuki has revealed what the new generation Swift will look like as the carmaker showcased an updated version of the popular hatchback in India with new looks, features and technology at the Japan Auto Show on Wednesday. Swift hatchback is one of the best-selling cars from Maruti Suzuki in India which is due for a facelift soon. Though the Swift showcased at the Japan Auto Show is in concept form, it looks production-ready and offers a glimpse into what the new Swift will be all about.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift retains its overall stance, shape and curves. However, several elements like the headlights, bumpers have been tweaked to make it appear sportier than before. The model showcased was wrapped in blue and had a blacked-out roof. Another change noticeable is the placement of the rear door handles which have now been positioned at the more conventional place. At the rear, the new Swift is expected to get the same set of taillights, though the bumper is likely to be redesigned like the one of the concept version.

The interior of the new Swift gets bigger changes than the exterior. The upcoming hatchback will come with an all-new cabin with dual-tone dashboard, a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new digital driver display and more. Among other changes, the new Swift is expected to come with electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, wireless charging as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features.

The Swift showcased at the Japan Auto Show also gets level-2 ADAS technology. If Maruti decides to launch the new Swift with the driver assistance technology, it will be the first model from the carmaker in India to offer this advanced feature.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki is expected to carry on offering the 1.2-litre petrol engine which is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. The engine can generate up to 88.76 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The new Swift may also get hybrid technology to enhance its fuel efficiency further.

