Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the updated 2021 Swift hatchback in the country. The car was also spotted getting tested on the public roads recently. As per dealer sources, the facelifted Swift is likely to arrive in India in March.

The yearly update will introduce a set of fresh cosmetic updates on the outside along with several features and mechanical changes including a 90hp petrol engine.

(Also Read: Maruti expands its subscription program to now include WagonR, Ignis, S-Cross)

In terms of exteriors, the new Swift is bound to receive a tweaked front fascia along with an updated grille, slightly reworked lights and other subtle changes. On the inside, the car will benefit from new fabrics for the upholstery and several new features. The equipment list may remain more or less the same.

It will carry over the already present features such as automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a rear camera, a 7.0-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and go and more.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's production rises 34% at 1,55,127 units in December)

Major updates will be introduced in the form of a new K12N DualJet unit. Not only will it deliver more power than the outgoing 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12M engine, it will also benefit from idle start-stop tech for a better economy. The transmission option will include the familiar 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox units.

As far as pricing goes, expect a hike of somewhere close to ₹15,000- ₹20,000, depending on the variant. It will continue to rival the likes of the new Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.