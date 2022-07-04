HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program garners over 1,780 subscribers

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe garnered over 180 customers in the first year, while 1600 subscribers availed service in the second year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2022, 12:10 PM
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the customers a range of cars to own without buying them. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the customers a range of cars to own without buying them.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, the program of the automaker that offers consumers a chance to own its vehicles without buying them, has garnered more than 1,780 consumers in two years. The automaker has informed that more than 180 consumers subscribed to its vehicles in the initial 12 months of launch, while the following 12 months garnered more than 1,600 customers.

The automaker claims that this program offers the consumers a hassle-free ownership experience without actually buying the vehicles. The program is claimed to have seen nearly 800 per cent of year-on-year (YoY) growth. The service requires the consumers to pay an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. The consumers can switch over to a new car or avail of the option of purchasing the subscribed car by paying a certain amount after the subscription tenure is over.

Speaking about the performance of this vehicle subscription program, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said that the modern consumer is living a fast-paced life, where they prefer having flexible options when it comes to buying valuable assets. He also said that launched in 2020, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Maruti Suzuki Subscription Program revolutionized the way in which people can own a car. "With this program, we are making personal mobility more accessible to the masses. The interest shown by consumers towards our Subscribe Program has helped us grow our network from 15 cities in 2021 to 20 cities in 2022 and we shall be creating many more such milestones in the near future," he further added.

Besides Maruti Suzuki, several other car brands too have been offering a similar opportunity to their customers with their respective vehicle subscription programs. These include Mahindra, Nissan etc.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 11:51 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Mahindra Nissan
