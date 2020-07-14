Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for its first major launch post Covid-19 lockdown. The new S-Cross petrol SUV is likely to be launched some time by the end of this month. According to reports, the BS 6-compliant S-Cross petrol will be launched on July 28.

Pre-bookings for the SUV had opened unofficially a month ago. Dealer sources had confirmed to HT Auto that unofficial bookings at a price of ₹11,000.

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Cross petrol at the Auto Expo 2020. While the petrol powered model was slated to arrive sometime in March-April, the national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 forced the auto major to push back its launch plans.

With the latest update, the S-Cross will chuck its old BS 4 compliant 90 PS 1.3-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine which came hooked to a 5-speed manual unit. This diesel engine has been discontinued entirely from the company's line-up due to the unavailability of the BS 6 update.

Maruti Suzuki has decided to do-away with the diesel engines completely and chances are that it may not introduce any oil-burner option anytime soon in the future. As a result, it's converting all its previous diesel offerings to petrol, hence also launched the new Vitara Brezza in the petrol avatar a few months back.

In the new avatar, the S-Cross will employ a BS 6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine (K15B) that's known to produce 77 kW (104.69 PS) of power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque which peaks at 4,400 rpm. It's expected that the updated S-Cross will also feature Suzuki's Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery technology as standard.

For the first time, the S-Cross will get a 4-speed automatic transmission, while the 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as an option. There're no available details on the fuel economy figures yet, but expect the S-Cross manual to return a mileage in excess of 20 kmpl.

The S-Cross petrol is expected to arrive in the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha grades, but the details yet to be confirmed.