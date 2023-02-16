HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Which one should you get?

Maruti Suzuki India Limited unveiled the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. The new compact SUV will be sitting below the Brezza in the line-up. This is because the prices of the Brezza have increased quite substantially since it was first launched. The Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno. So, there are quite a bit of similarities between both vehicles. Here, is a comparison between the Baleno and the Fronx.

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 12:14 PM
The Baleno and the Fronx are based on the same platform.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Looks

The Baleno was refreshed back in 2022 and it came with a new exterior as well as interior. The update made the premium hatchback look more aggressive and sleeker than the previous one which had started to show its age when compared to its rivals.

On the other hand, the Fronx's design is a mix of Baleno as well as the Grand Vitara. From the side profile, it seems like a jacked-up version of the Baleno. From the front and the rear, the Fronx seems like a mini version of the Grand Vitara. It has a similar split headlamp design and sleek tail lamps.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Specs

The Baleno is offered only with a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 88 bhp and 113 Nm. Gearboxes on offer is a 5-speed AMT and a 5-speed manual.

The lower variants of the Fronx are also offered with the same engine with the same power output and gearbox options. However, the Baleno is offered with a CNG powertrain as well. It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will also offer the CNG powertrain with the Fronx once it is launched in the Indian market.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs and features compared

However, the higher variants will be available with the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. It produces 98 bhp and 147.6 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Features

In terms of features, both vehicles are quite similar. They come with automatic headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED tail lamps, Arkamys sound system, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, up to six airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, cruise control and much more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Price

The prices of the Fronx are not yet announced. However, it is expected to start from around 8 lakh (ex-showroom). When compared, the Baleno starts at 6.56 lakh and goes up to 9.83 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki India Limited Maruti Suzuki Baleno Fronx
