HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Price, Specs And Features Compared

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs and features compared

Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the Jimny for the Indian market and it comes in its 5-door avatar. People have been waiting eagerly for the Jimny to launch in India. The biggest rival to Jimny is Mahindra Thar which has been doing very well in the Indian market. Recently, Mahindra launched a more affordable version of the Thar so that it gets more competitive once the Jimny launches. Here is a comparison between the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2023, 14:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
In terms of looks, the Thar looks more butch because it is wider and has a three-door design.
In terms of looks, the Thar looks more butch because it is wider and has a three-door design.
In terms of looks, the Thar looks more butch because it is wider and has a three-door design.
In terms of looks, the Thar looks more butch because it is wider and has a three-door design.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Dimensions

The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.
The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.
The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.
The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.

The Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm. The Thar stands 3,985 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,850 mm tall. While the length of both SUVs is the same, the Thar is taller and wider. However, when it comes to the wheelbase, the Jimny has a 145 mm longer wheelbase at 2,590 mm. However, the Thar has a higher ground clearance of 226 mm.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Specs

In terms of engine options, the Jimny is offered only with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine. It produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. It comes with a four-wheel drive as standard.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti Suzuki pavilion

On the other hand, Mahindra Thar is offered with three engine options. There is a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The 1.5-litre unit produces 113 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only that drives the rear wheels only. The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 128 bhp and 300 Nm whereas the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 148 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. These engines also come with a four-wheel drive as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Off-road angles

When buying an off-road SUV, the off-roading angles become quite important when the person has to go off-road. The Thar gets a better approach angle but the Jimny gets a better departure angle. On the other hand, the Thar gets a better break-over angle because of its short wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Body style

Mahindra Thar 2WD is offered in three new colours, including this Blazing Bronze exterior colour theme.
Mahindra Thar 2WD is offered in three new colours, including this Blazing Bronze exterior colour theme.
Mahindra Thar 2WD is offered in three new colours, including this Blazing Bronze exterior colour theme.
Mahindra Thar 2WD is offered in three new colours, including this Blazing Bronze exterior colour theme.

The Jimny is offered as only a 5-door version. On the other hand, Mahindra offers the Thar in its 3-door avatar with a hard-top or a soft-top. Moreover, Mahindra is also working on a 5-door version of the Thar.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Features

Both the SUVs come with cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, Hill Hold Control, ESP and Hill Descent Control.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review

The Thar comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system, adventure statistics, 18-inch alloy wheels, height adjustment for the driver seat, roof-mounted speakers and a 7-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Jimny gets six airbags, a push button to start/stop the engine, headlamp washers, automatic LED headlamps and a 9-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price

The Thar starts at 9.99 lakh for the rear-wheel drive variant. The four-wheel drive variants start at 13.59 lakh and go up to 16.29 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The prices of Jimny are not yet out. However, it is expected to start from somewhere around 10-12 lakh. Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for 11,000 at their Nexa dealerships.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2023, 14:53 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Maruti Suzuki Jimny Auto Expo 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road Concept is not for the faint-hearted
Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road Concept is not for the faint-hearted
Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept showcased
Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept showcased
Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs and features compared
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices to be announced on January 16
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices to be announced on January 16

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city