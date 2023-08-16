HT Auto
HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched In South Africa, Priced More Than In India

Maruti Suzuki Fronx makes debut in South Africa, costs more than in India

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV has made its debut in South Africa. The smallest SUV in the carmaker's lineup has been launched at a starting price of 2.79 lakh South African Rand, which roughly translates to 12.20 lakh. Fronx will be sold in South Africa under Suzuki badging. It is the first of the three models to be launched in the African nation which will also see the likes of XL6 and five-door Jimny SUV launching in coming days.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM
Maruti Fronx SUV was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Fronx SUV was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

In South Africa, Suzuki if offering the Fronx SUV in two broad variants called GL and GLX. The SUV is available with single engine option, which includes the 1.5-litre petrol unit. The transmission options will include a five speed manual and a four-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. In India, Maruti sells the Fronx with two engine options which include a 1.2-litre unit as well as a 1.0-litre Boosterjet unit.

In terms of looks, features and other specifications, the Fronx launched in South Africa is not different from the ones sold in India. The SUV comes with LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, six exterior colour options with three of them being dual-tone consisting a black roof. On the inside, the Fronx offers features like climate control, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, reverse camera and 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The top-end GLX variants get added features like keyless entry and start, Head-up Display, 4.2-inch driver display, 360-degree camera and a wireless phone charger.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

In terms of safety, the Fronx in South Africa is available with dual front airbags as standard besides other features like hill-hold control and ABS. The number of airbags is four in the GLX variants.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx SUV in India at a starting price of 7.46 lakh. The price of the top-end version goes up to 13.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-end GLX variant of Fronx in South Africa costs 3.35 lakh Rand, which roughly translates to about 14.64 lakh.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM IST

