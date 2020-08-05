Maruti Suzuki 2020 S-Cross launched with petrol engine, auto transmission

Maruti Suzuki 2020 S-Cross was officially launched on Wednesday after an eagerly anticipated wait that got extended due to Covid-19-related factors. Almost five years after its initial debut, the 2020 S-Cross comes with a petrol-only heart and boasts of several features inside the cabin. Prices start at ₹8.39 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi) for the Sigma variant, going up to ₹12.39 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi) for the Alpha AT.

The new S-Cross gets subtle design updates on the outside.

2020 S-Cross is the first major launch from Maruti Suzuki since the lockdown was enforced in the country to check the spread of Covid-19. While it was showcased at Auto Expo 2020, the launch was delayed due to the prevailing conditions. Better late than never is the mantra at Maruti and the country's largest car maker has bet big on the 2020 S-Cross to once again make a mark for itself.

There are enough reasons on paper that seek to make a case for the new S-Cross. Petrol engine was a long-standing demand from customers and while it took several years, the requests have now been addressed as the car gets a 1.5 liter K Series petrol engine which is the same unit that does duty inside the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. It also comes with Smart Hybrid technology. The engine has fared well in the Maruti product portfolio and marries performance and mileage well. The claimed mileage figure stands at 18.55 kilometres per litre. There's max power of 104 bhp for the taking while max torque figure stands at 138Nm.

(Also see: More pictures of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2020)

Another major development is that Maruti has finally equipped the S-Cross with an automatic transmission. With automatics gathering momentum in India and with several Maruti products offering some form of auto transmission or the other, it adds to the new S-Cross' light of highlights.

2020 S-Cross gets 4-speed auto transmission option in the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants.

The cabin of the new S-Cross has also been updated with a number of features to help it take on rivals. There is a seven-inch infotainment screen that provides live traffic updates, voice recognition and access to curated content.

The seven-inch infotainment screen inside the new S-Cross from Maruti.

The usual fare of engine start/stop button, keyless entry, climate control and cruise control add to the convenience list on offer.

Variant (Manual) Price (Rs, ex showroom, Delhi) Variant (Automatic) Price (Rs, ex showroom, Delhi) SIGMA 839,000/- DELTA 960,000/- DELTA AT 1,083,500/- ZETA 995,000/- ZETA AT 1,118,500/- ALPHA 1,115,500/- ALPHA AT 1,239,000/-

2020 S-Cross is offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, and the car has been extensively tested at the company's R&D facility in Rohtak, especially to ensure that it meets the new safety norms in the country.