In pics: Maruti Suzuki officially launches S-Cross 2020

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 12:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • 2020 S-Cross is the first major launch from Maruti Suzuki since the lockdown in March.
  • The car was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.
1/6Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the 2020 S-Cross that comes with a petrol-only heart and boasts of several features inside the cabin. Starting price of the car is 8.39 lakh and goes up to 12.39 lakh (all ex showroom, Delhi).
2/6Another major highlight is that the S-Cross gets an automatic transmission. It is equipped with 4-speed auto transmission option in the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants.
3/6The car gets a seven-inch infotainment screen that provides live traffic updates, voice recognition and access to curated content.
4/6The usual fare of engine start/stop button, keyless entry, climate control and cruise control add to the convenience list on offer.
5/62020 S-Cross gets a 1.5 liter K Series petrol engine which is the same unit that does duty inside the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. It also comes with Smart Hybrid technology.
6/6The new S-Cross gets subtle design updates on the outside. It is offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha,
