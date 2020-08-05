In pics: Maruti Suzuki officially launches S-Cross 2020 6 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 12:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk 2020 S-Cross is the first major launch from Maruti Suzuki since the lockdown in March.The car was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. 1/6Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the 2020 S-Cross that comes with a petrol-only heart and boasts of several features inside the cabin. Starting price of the car is ₹8.39 lakh and goes up to ₹12.39 lakh (all ex showroom, Delhi). 2/6Another major highlight is that the S-Cross gets an automatic transmission. It is equipped with 4-speed auto transmission option in the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. 3/6The car gets a seven-inch infotainment screen that provides live traffic updates, voice recognition and access to curated content. 4/6The usual fare of engine start/stop button, keyless entry, climate control and cruise control add to the convenience list on offer. 5/62020 S-Cross gets a 1.5 liter K Series petrol engine which is the same unit that does duty inside the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. It also comes with Smart Hybrid technology. 6/6The new S-Cross gets subtle design updates on the outside. It is offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha,