Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 S-Cross: Highlights

Maruti Suzuki's 2020 S-Cross is the first major launch from the company since the national lockdown earlier this year. The S-Cross has been doing rounds on Indian roads for several years now but was only available in diesel. With Maruti steering clear of diesel engines completely in the wake of shift to BS 6 emission norms, it was only a matter of time before the S-Cross also went the Vitara Brezza's way. The new S-Cross gets a number of feature updates and sport subtle design changes on the outside.





Here are the highlights from the 2020 S-Cross launch event.