Maruti's flagship MPV to be christened Invicto, will unveil on 5th July

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the name of their flagship MPV will be Invicto instead of Engage. The new MPV will be a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and will unveil on July 5th. It will sit above the Grand Vitara in the line-up and will be offered only with an automatic transmission. Moreover, the MPV will be produced and supplied by Toyota to Maruti Suzuki.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2023, 14:21 PM
Maruti Suzuki has teased this image of the upcoming Invicto MPV which will be based on Toyota Innova.
Maruti Suzuki has teased this image of the upcoming Invicto MPV which will be based on Toyota Innova.

Maruti Invicto will use a different set of bumpers, grille and tweaked headlamps and tail lamps. This will be done so that people can make out the difference between the Innova Hycross and Invicto. However, the underpinnings of both vehicles will be the same.

Also Read : Innova-based Maruti Invicto preps for India: What do these names even mean?

So, the Invicto will come with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 171 bhp and 205 Nm. It will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission. There will also be a hybrid version of the engine that will produce 183 bhp and will be mated to an eCVT automatic gearbox.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2023, 14:21 PM IST
TAGS: Invicto Maruti Suzuki Maruti Engage
