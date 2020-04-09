Maruti Gypsy, Mahindra Thar rise to deliver supplies to remote Tripura villages

When it comes to taming challenging terrain, no other cars can perhaps claim to have as much experience and bragging rights as the trusty Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and the Mahindra Thar. Little wonder then that officials in Tripura have put the cars at their disposal to effective use to provide essential supplies to remote locations in the state during the prevailing national lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday tweeted several photos of Tripura Police and State Rifles' personnel making use of Maruti Gypsy and Mahindra Thar to carry essential supplies to villagers in the far reaches of India's eastern state. "#Tripura police and State Rifles personnel carrying food grains for villagers living in the remotest parts of the State," his message read.

#IndiaFightsCorona #NortheastFightsCorona#Tripura police and State Rifles personnel carrying food grains for villagers living in the remotest parts of the State. pic.twitter.com/yJawAOh7He — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 8, 2020

While Gypsy and Thar are both used actively by officials in many states across the country, it is hardly surprising to see that these vehicles are chosen for duty in remote locations that can often provide a mammoth challenge for the best of SUVs.

While Maruti Suzuki had opted to stop the production of Gypsy, the Indian Army in 2019 had placed an order for over 3,000 of these hardy vehicles. While there have been concerns about the car not meeting new safety and emission norms, those driving in challenging conditions often swear by the capabilities of this car.

The Thar also holds a special place in India's hall of fame for 'go anywhere' vehicles. In its current avatar, it may not boast of comfort and convenience features galore but more than makes up for it as the ultimate vehicle for wilderness. The reliability of the vehicle along with its capabilities in rocky, wet or snowy conditions makes it an obvious choice for police departments and security personnel.

Clearly then, both the Gypsy and Thar showcase grit which is only overshadowed by valour of the select drivers who put these machines to noble use in challenging conditions.