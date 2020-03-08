Apart from the next-gen Scorpio and the next-gen XUV500, Mahindra is also developing the much-anticipated Thar 2020. The go-anywhere vehicle has been spotted amid road tests on several occasions in the past.

The launch details of the all-new Thar were already officially confirmed for Q2 2020 (April-June) by Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited. Previously, he was quoted as saying that the arrival of the next-gen Thar will take place only after the eKUV100. For the record, prices of the eKUV100 have already been revealed but the sales are yet to start.

Now, dealer sources have hinted to HT Auto that the next-gen Mahindra Thar will arrive by the April second week. The vehicle will also be available for display/test drive at the select Mahindra dealerships later in the same month. Its pre-bookings may start from as soon as April first week, or before.

With the generation change, the Thar will transform in to a new vehicle altogether. It will adopt a fresh and much more beefy looking stance but will retain its iconic old-school off-roader look. Speaking of which, expect it to grow slightly in terms of width and overall size but design elements like the circular headlamps, seven-slot vertical grille, front fender-mounted turn indicators, wide and flat bonnet, side-hinged tailgate and brick-shaped tail lights will remain the same.

While the exterior design will sport some major changes, the cabin too will be drastically different from the first-gen model. The next-gen Thar will be a more comfort-oriented vehicle which will also be significantly more rich in features. Expect it to boast bits like a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control system, multifunction steering wheel and cruise control. Other than this, it will also employ front-facing rear-seats which will add more convenience and safety to the passengers using the second row.

In terms of mechanicals, it will most likely use a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This unit will produce 140 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual transmission will be standard and a four-wheel drive system will be offered as optional.