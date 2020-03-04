Mahindra has been testing the next-gen XUV500 on the Indian roads for a fairly long time now. It is set to be the torch bearer for the current-gen XUV500 which was introduced back in 2011 and has been one of the most famous offerings in its segment.

With the changing design and technology trends, the homegrown automaker is now gearing-up for the second-gen XUV500 which will be a step-ahead in terms of design, features, safety and mechanical prowess.

For the starters, the upcoming XUV500 will sport an all-new design. Some of the information on its exterior appearance has already been hinted in the numerous spy images of the vehicle's test prototypes which were snapped doing rounds on the public roads last year. To give you a deeper idea, the Funster EV concept (pictured above) which debuted at the Auto Expo 2020 will be the design inspiration to the all-new XUV500. The Funster EV sports LEDs aplenty at its front fascia. Its front bumper section gets three LED horizontal strips placed inside the squarish portion below the headlights. Its virtual grille upfront also gets a glowing Mahindra emblem. While the Funster EV is an open roof-top concept, the XUV500 will be a regular C-SUV.

In terms of mechanicals, the upcoming XUV500 will most probably source power from a new range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol option may be the mStallion T-GDi unit which was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. This engine is capable of delivering 190 PS of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The oil-burner is good enough for 185 PS of max power. As seen on the current model, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit may be the transmission options.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 (diesel) may also benefit from an optional all-wheel drive system, though the same isn't confirmed yet. Its features list may also include new connected car services which will be developed under the Mahindra-Ford joint venture. Also, a Ford's version of the same SUV will be revealed to the world later in 2021.

While previously it was claimed that the next-gen XUV500 will be launched sometime in late 2020, but it has now been officially confirmed for early 2021 launch.















