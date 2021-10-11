Maruti Eeco, India’s most affordable 7-seater car, gets heavy discounts.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on purchase of the country’s most affordable seven-seater van Eeco. The discounts are applicable during the ongoing festive season that began this month.

Eeco is currently offered in two seating options, a five-seater variant as well as the seven-seater variant.

Maruti is offering a cash discount of ₹5,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹2,500 on the purchase of the Eeco. However, the discount is not applicable for the CNG variants of the vehicle.

Under the hood, Maruti Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 73PS of power and 98Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 5 speed manual transmission gearbox. This car is also available in CNG variant, whose engine generates 63PS of power and 85Nm of torque.

The petrol variant gives mileage of up to 16.11 kmpl and CNG variant gives mileage of up to 20.88 kmpl. It gets features like Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Driver Airbag, Speed Alert, Rear Parking Sensor and Seat Belt Reminder with Manual Air Conditioning.

Maruti had launched the Eeco van model in India back in 2010. It is nearing eight million sales landmark in the country since its launch, and is one of the best-selling models from the carmaker.

Maruti had introduced the BS 6-compliant Eeco earlier last year. The updated Eeco is offered with a total of 12 variants which include 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, and Ambulance.

The safety kit on the Maruti Eeco include features such as driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert system. It is currently offered at a starting price of ₹380,800 (ex-showroom).

