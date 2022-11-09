HT Auto
Maruti Baleno CNG vs Swift CNG: Price, mileage, features compared

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the CNG variant of the Baleno hatchback. Here is a quick look at how it stacks up with Swift CNG.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 12:24 PM
Maruti Suzuki had launched the CNG version of the Baleno last month at ₹8.28 lakh. It is slightly more expensive than the top-spec CNG variant of the Swift.
Maruti Suzuki has launched Baleno hatchback with a CNG avatar, its 10th CNG model in the passenger vehicle segment. The carmaker launched the Baleno CNG last month at a starting price of 8.28 lakh and offers it in two variants based on the new generation hatchback. Baleno is the first hatchback from Maruti's premium Nexa brand of cars to get the s-CNG badge.

Maruti has been betting big on CNG technology as the major mainstream option for alternative fuel besides petrol and diesel cars. From Alto to now even the XL6 have CNG badging in the carmaker's efforts to completely dominate the CNG vehicle segment. Here is a quick look at how it compares to the Swift CNG hatchback from Maruti's Arena brand of cars.

PRICE

The Baleno CNG has been launched at a starting price of 8.28 lakh for the Delta variant while the Zeta variant is priced at 9.21 lakh. The XL6 CNG has been launched only in the Zeta variant and is priced at 12.24 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

VariantsMaruti Baleno S-CNG
Delta (MT)8,28,000
Zeta (MT)9,21,000

Compared to the Baleno CNG, the price of Swift CNG models start from 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

MILEAGE

Both the Baleno CNG and Swift CNG comes powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine under their hood with similar power output. Both offer around 78 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque. As far as mileage is concerned, the Swift offers marginally more than the Baleno which comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61 km per kg.

FEATURES

The new generation Baleno, launched earlier this year, was packed with several new features. These include a 360-degree camera, Head-Up Display, new 9-inch digital touchscreen, updated digital instrument cluster, among others. Compared to Baleno, the Swift may appear rather dull. The interior is not as updated as the new Baleno and it does not offer features like auto-LED headlights or reverse camera.

