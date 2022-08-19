Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid vs Hyundai i10: price comparison

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new generation Alto K10 at a starting price of almost ₹ 4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹ 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Maruti Suzuki has brought back the ‘people’s car' Alto K10 in a new avatar in an effort to infuse new life in the entry-level hatchback segment in India. With a legacy of two decades, the Alto is India's best-selling small car ever and has outsold key rivals like Hyundai Santro. The new generation Alto K10 will rival the likes of Grand i10 Nios, the smallest hatchback from Hyundai, and Renault Kwid besides its own sibling S-Presso in coming days.

Here is quick comparison in Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 prices with that of Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well as Maruti S-Presso.

The Alto K10 2022 has grown in size by a slight and has added more features than the previous model. Hence, the smallest car out of the Maruti stable is now slightly more expensive too. The previous generation model came at a starting price of ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Maruti has increased the base price of Alto by around ₹60,000. Yet, it remains more affordable than its key rivals. While the new Alto K10 price starts at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the price for the base variant of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is ₹5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and ₹4.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for Renault Kwid. Interestingly, the nearest model that comes at Alto's base price is Maruti S-Presso at ₹4.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Alto K10 2022 variants Price (In ₹ ex-showroom) STD 3.99 lakh LXi 4.82 lakh VXi 4.99 lakh VXi+ 5.33 lakh VXi (AT) 5.49 lakh VXi+ (AT) 5.83 lakh

The price of the new Alto has gone up due to the introduction of certain features which now comes standard across variants. These include dual airbags and ABS with EBD among safety, digital screen for the driver among others. The top-end variants are loaded with more features like a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen system sourced from Celerio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse parking sensors among others. That is why the price of the VXi+ variant with AGS transmission goes up to ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

When one compares the top-end variants of the new Alto K10 with the Kwid or Grand i10 Nios, the Renault's hatchback's Climber AT variant costs almost ₹17,000 more expensive, while the Hyundai hatchback price goes up to ₹8.01 lakh for the Asta AMT variant.

Prices (in ₹ ex-showroom) Maruti Alto K10 Renault Kwid Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Starting price 3.99 lakh (STD) 4.64 lakh (RXL) 5.39 lakh (Era) Top-end price 5.83 lakh (VXi+ AT) 5.99 lakh (Climber AT) 8.01 lakh (Asta AMT)

If only price has to decide rivalry, Alto K10's actual rival is within Maruti'e ecosystem. The S-Presso, priced between ₹4,25 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), could play spoilsport to Alto K10's party. It will be interesting to see if India's oldest hatchback model can outdo its younger sibling by sheer popularity.

