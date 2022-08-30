HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Alto K10 Vs Maruti Celerio: Which Budget Car Fits Your Budget

Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a power player but Celerio is now aimed straight at the aspirational wants of the entry-level car buyer.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 09:29 AM
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.

Maruti Suzuki has always been the undisputed champion in the mass-market car segment in the country. And while it has one eye peeled on the more premium segments and is all set to launch its flagship SUV model in the form of Grand Vitara ahead of the festive season, its major thrust still comes from the entry-level models on offer. The likes of Alto, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR are all playing in a league of their own at a time when many rival manufacturers are looking beyond budget cars. The Indian manufacturer launched the updated Celerio just last year and earlier this month, drove in the 2022 Alto K10.

The updated Alto has received an upward price revision but is still the most-affordable Maruti Suzuki car that money can buy. But Celerio too makes a solid case for itself as a ‘bang-for-the-buck’ vehicle. While not exactly direct rivals, both Alto and Celerio could have a sibling rivalry brewing even though Maruti Suzuki would take comfort from the fact that it is all in the family.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Sponsored
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Price structure

The Alto K10 was launched earlier this month at a starting price of 3.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the base variant. The LXi variant is nearly one lakh more expensive while the VXi with auto transmission is priced at 5.49 lakh (ex showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Maruti Alto K10 2022 variantsPrice (In ex-showroom)
STD3.99 lakh
LXi4.82 lakh
VXi4.99 lakh
VXi+5.33 lakh
VXi (AT)5.49 lakh
VXi+ (AT)5.83 lakh

The Celerio was launched last year at a starting price of 4.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the base LXi variant. This means it is nearly same as the variant counterpart of Alto K10. The mid VXi variant is at 5.63 lakh (ex showroom) while the top-end ZXi+ with auto transmission is at 6.94 lakh, again more than a lakh more expensive than the top-end Alto K10 which does not get a ZXi variant at all.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - PricingMTAT
   
LXi4.99 lakh 
VXi5.63 lakh6.13 lakh
ZXi5.94 lakh6.44 lakh
ZXi+6.44 lakh6.94 lakh

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Specifications

Both Alto K10 and Celerio are powered by 1,000cc petrol motor under the hood. As such, performance credentials are also nearly identical. The Alto K10 offers 65 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The Celerio has 67 hp on offer and the same 89 Nm of torque. The transmission options too are the same but while Celerio is now also offered with CNG option, Alto K10 is expected to get the company-fitted green kit option only at a future date.

In terms of dimensions, Celerio is around 100 mm longer, around 150 mm wider, 30 mm taller and has around 60 mm more wheelbase. Ground clearance of both models are almost identical even though Celerio stands on 15-inch wheels vs the 13-inch wheels on the Alto.

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Features

Both Alto K10 and Celerio feature a seven-inch infotainment screen powered by SmartPlay Studio system. Both models also get support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and have steering-mounted controls and rear-parking sensors.

The rear seats inside the Celerio have a 60:40 split fold ratio that's missing inside the Alto. In terms of safety features, Celerio has Hill-Hold Assist in the auto variants and brake assist, both of which are missing on the Alto. Both cars otherwise get two airbags and ABS with EBD.

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Mileage

Here is where things get real interesting. While both models are powered by the same engine, the Celerio still is touted as the most fuel-efficient petrol car on Indian roads. It has a claimed mileage of 26.68 kmpl in the VXi auto variant while the manual variants offer around 24.97 kmpl.

In contrast, the Alto K10 manual variants offers a little over 24 kms per litre of petrol while the auto variants offer 24.90 kms per litre.

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Final say

Both Alto K10 and Celerio are popular models and are backed by a robust sales and service network. The feature lists on both cars are nearly the same. The Celerio is priced slightly higher and is considered more premium than the entry-level Alto K10. It offers slightly more cabin space and has better mileage option. But for those on a strict budget, the Alto K10 ought to still be a no-brainer option.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Alto Alto K10 Celerio Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Lamborghini will drive in the Huracan Tecnica, powered by a V10 engine, to India on August 25.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India break even on petrol but incurring loss on diesel, say oil companies
India break even on petrol but incurring loss on diesel, say oil companies
Ford teases new Mustang's V8 engine note, sounds menacing
Ford teases new Mustang's V8 engine note, sounds menacing
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
This 108-year-old motorhome may be the world's oldest RV. Check details
This 108-year-old motorhome may be the world's oldest RV. Check details
‘Frightening and dangerous’: EV owner sues Tesla over phantom braking issue
‘Frightening and dangerous’: EV owner sues Tesla over phantom braking issue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city