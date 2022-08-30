Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a power player but Celerio is now aimed straight at the aspirational wants of the entry-level car buyer.

Maruti Suzuki has always been the undisputed champion in the mass-market car segment in the country. And while it has one eye peeled on the more premium segments and is all set to launch its flagship SUV model in the form of Grand Vitara ahead of the festive season, its major thrust still comes from the entry-level models on offer. The likes of Alto, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR are all playing in a league of their own at a time when many rival manufacturers are looking beyond budget cars. The Indian manufacturer launched the updated Celerio just last year and earlier this month, drove in the 2022 Alto K10.

The updated Alto has received an upward price revision but is still the most-affordable Maruti Suzuki car that money can buy. But Celerio too makes a solid case for itself as a ‘bang-for-the-buck’ vehicle. While not exactly direct rivals, both Alto and Celerio could have a sibling rivalry brewing even though Maruti Suzuki would take comfort from the fact that it is all in the family.

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Price structure

The Alto K10 was launched earlier this month at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the base variant. The LXi variant is nearly one lakh more expensive while the VXi with auto transmission is priced at ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom).

Maruti Alto K10 2022 variants Price (In ₹ ex-showroom) STD 3.99 lakh LXi 4.82 lakh VXi 4.99 lakh VXi+ 5.33 lakh VXi (AT) 5.49 lakh VXi+ (AT) 5.83 lakh

The Celerio was launched last year at a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the base LXi variant. This means it is nearly same as the variant counterpart of Alto K10. The mid VXi variant is at ₹5.63 lakh (ex showroom) while the top-end ZXi+ with auto transmission is at ₹6.94 lakh, again more than a lakh more expensive than the top-end Alto K10 which does not get a ZXi variant at all.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Pricing MT AT LXi 4.99 lakh VXi 5.63 lakh 6.13 lakh ZXi 5.94 lakh 6.44 lakh ZXi+ 6.44 lakh 6.94 lakh

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Specifications

Both Alto K10 and Celerio are powered by 1,000cc petrol motor under the hood. As such, performance credentials are also nearly identical. The Alto K10 offers 65 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The Celerio has 67 hp on offer and the same 89 Nm of torque. The transmission options too are the same but while Celerio is now also offered with CNG option, Alto K10 is expected to get the company-fitted green kit option only at a future date.

In terms of dimensions, Celerio is around 100 mm longer, around 150 mm wider, 30 mm taller and has around 60 mm more wheelbase. Ground clearance of both models are almost identical even though Celerio stands on 15-inch wheels vs the 13-inch wheels on the Alto.

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Features

Both Alto K10 and Celerio feature a seven-inch infotainment screen powered by SmartPlay Studio system. Both models also get support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and have steering-mounted controls and rear-parking sensors.

The rear seats inside the Celerio have a 60:40 split fold ratio that's missing inside the Alto. In terms of safety features, Celerio has Hill-Hold Assist in the auto variants and brake assist, both of which are missing on the Alto. Both cars otherwise get two airbags and ABS with EBD.

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Mileage

Here is where things get real interesting. While both models are powered by the same engine, the Celerio still is touted as the most fuel-efficient petrol car on Indian roads. It has a claimed mileage of 26.68 kmpl in the VXi auto variant while the manual variants offer around 24.97 kmpl.

In contrast, the Alto K10 manual variants offers a little over 24 kms per litre of petrol while the auto variants offer 24.90 kms per litre.

Alto K10 vs Celerio: Final say

Both Alto K10 and Celerio are popular models and are backed by a robust sales and service network. The feature lists on both cars are nearly the same. The Celerio is priced slightly higher and is considered more premium than the entry-level Alto K10. It offers slightly more cabin space and has better mileage option. But for those on a strict budget, the Alto K10 ought to still be a no-brainer option.

