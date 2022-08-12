Maruti Alto 2022: 10 things to expect from the oldest existing hatchback model

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback, its fifth major launch this year, on August 18. Alto is the oldest surviving hatchback brand in the country.

Maruti Suzuki is all geared up to launch the new generation Alto K10 in India next week. The carmaker has already opened bookings for the country's oldest existing hatchback at an amount of ₹11,000. The Alto K10, which was first launched in the country back in 2010, is one of the best-selling model from Maruti Suzuki and is the oldest surviving brand model in the market with a 22-year legacy. The new generation model will come with a host of updates in terms of design, features and technology. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios among other small hatchbacks in India.

Here is a look at 10 things to expect from the new generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 ahead of the launch.

Maruti Alto K10 variants:

Maruti Suzuki will offer the new Alto K10 in six variants. These include the STD (O), LXi, VXI and VXI+. The top two variants will be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

Maruti Alto K10 colours:

Maruti Suzuki will offer the new Alto K10 in six different exterior colour options. These include Solid White, Premium Earth Gold, Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Speedy Blue, Metallic Silky Silver and Metallic Granite Grey. As of now, there are no dual-tone exterior colour options offered on Alto K10 prior to launch.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Alto K10 engine:

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki will equip the new Alto K10 with the new K10C series petrol engines. The older 1.0-litre K10B DOHC inline-three petrol engine used to be offered in the earlier generation models. The engine could generate 68 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of maximum torque. The new K10C series engine, which is also offered on other Maruti models like the S-Presso, is expected to churn out 66 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque.

Maruti Alto K10 mileage:

One of the key reasons behind the popularity of Alto hatchback is its low maintenance and high efficiency. With the new generation K10C petrol engine, the Alto is expected to return improved mileage. Expect the new Alto K10 to offer more than 25 kmpl in fuel efficiency.

Maruti Alto K10 gearbox:

Maruti is going to keep its faith in the tried and tested five-speed manual gearbox that used to come mated with the earlier generation engines. The carmaker is likely to tweak tuning of the gearbox with the engine for improved output and efficiency. The automatic gearbox is likely to be the four-speed unit used earlier.

Maruti Alto K10 specifications:

Maruti Alto K10 is likely remain similar in dimension compared to the preceding models. It will be based on Maruti's new Heartect platform.

Maruti Alto K10 design:

The new generation Alto K10 will come with several exterior design updates. According to the official images, the new Alto will get a redesigned front face and an updated rear design. The interior is also expected to undergo changes.

Maruti Alto K10 features:

The new Alto will also come updated in terms of technology. Expect the new touchscreen infotainment system that is used in models like Celerio to make way into the new Alto.

Maruti Alto K10 safety:

Maruti is not yet fitting the new Alto with six airbags. The hatchback is likely to come with only two at the front, besides other safety features like ABS+EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alerts and seat-belt warning.

Maruti Alto K10 price:

The price of the existing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback starts at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the starting price to be somewhere between ₹3.50 lakh and ₹3.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: