Mahindra XUV300 Diesel BS 6 price details revealed

The Mahindra XUV300 diesel has now received the much-required BS 6 emission compliance. In the latest form, the XUV300 diesel hasn't seen any major change in the pricing and it still retails in the bracket of ₹8.69 lakh to ₹12.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

However, with the BS 6 update, the company has also tweaked the variant line-up and the previously available W8 AMT trim is now discontinued.

Find below the whole variant wise price-list of the new XUV300 diesel:

Variants XUV300 BS4 price XUV300 BS6 price W4 ₹ 8.69 lakh ₹ 8.69 lakh W6 ₹ 9.50 lakh ₹ 9.50 lakh W6 AMT ₹ 9.99 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh W8 ₹ 10.95 lakh ₹ 10.95 lakh W8 AMT ₹ 11.50 lakh - W8(O) ₹ 12.14 lakh ₹ 12.14 lakh W8(O) AMT ₹ 12.69 lakh ₹ 12.69 lakh

In the BS 6-compliant avatar, the 1.5-litre diesel engine now develops 115 PS as against the 117 PS generated in the earlier BS 4 version. However, the torque output still remains the same at 300 Nm. The engine also comes mated to the same 6-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Apart from this, there is no more information available on the other changes inside the updated model. Though, the BS 6 version is expected to carry the same equipment and features list as before.

The petrol variant of the Mahindra XUV300 was updated to the BS 6 emission standards in December 2019.

The company also came up with a more powerful iteration of the XUV300, named the XUV300 Sportz at the Auto Expo 2020. It is given a new gasoline direct injection-equipped 1.2-litre turbo-petrol powertrain. For the uninitiated, this unit comes from the Mahindra's mStallion family of engines.

This engine is capable of producing 130 PS of maximum power and 230 Nm of peak torque. In comparison to the current turbo-petrol engine, this unit makes over 20 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque. The same engine will go on-sale in India in April, alongside the current BS 6 turbo-petrol engine.

The Mahindra XUV300 rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport.