Mahindra Thar 2020 deliveries to commence in November

Mahindra launched the new generation Thar in India on Friday starting at ₹9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Thar have started across the official dealerships and company website for a token amount of ₹21,000. Several Mahindra dealers from Gurgaon have reported that the deliveries of the new Thar will commence only in November.

Mahindra launched the new generation Thar in India on Friday starting at ₹9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Thar have started across the official dealerships and company website for a token amount of ₹21,000. Several Mahindra dealers from Gurgaon have reported that the deliveries of the new Thar will commence only in November.





The Thar 2020 starts from ₹9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX trims, while the LX trims have a starting price of ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It was supposed to go on sale in the Indian market earlier this year, but the launch plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

(Also Read: Mahindra sells 35,920 vehicles in September)

The new-gen Thar carries forward the legacy from its predecessor which was introduced in 2010. As per Mahindra, Thar 2020 is a hugely improved model and appeals to a larger set of customers.

The Thar 2020 is a slightly wider and taller offering against the previous model. It looks highly muscular thanks thanks to its flared up wheel arches, flat hood and classic circular headlamps. It is featured in both soft-top as well as hard-top options for the first time. On the outside, it gets several exterior colour options such as Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

(Also Read: Let the festivities begin: From Thar to Gloster, 5 key car launches in October)

The Thar 2020 is underpinned by a completely new ladder-frame chassis which is claimed to have improved the overall driving dynamics of the car without compromising its off-road capabilities. Also new is the suspension which includes a multi-link setup lending it a more road friendly stance.

Under the hood, the mechanical upgrades are major as it has received two new options in the form of a new 2.0-litre 'mStallion' petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk engine.