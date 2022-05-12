HT Auto
Mahindra Teases New Generation Scorpio Again, Gets Fully Revised Front Fascia

Mahindra teases new generation Scorpio again, gets fully revised front fascia

Mahindra Scorpio comes with a new grille, redesigned headlamps, and XUV700 influenced side profile in its new iteration. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2022, 02:43 PM
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio comes with a completely redesigned front grille and new headlamps.
Mahindra on Thursday teased the new generation Scorpio SUV again. The homegrown automaker dubs the upcoming model as the ‘Big daddy of SUVs’ and it also teases the front fascia of the car along with the side profile in a new video. as it appears, the new Mahindra Scorpio will arrive with the brand's new logo that debuted in the Mahindra XUV700.

(Also Read: Mumbai traffic dept gets 76 interceptor Scorpio units to enforce road rules)

Speaking about the visual changes that have been teased through the latest video, the front grille is completely redesigned and gets influenced by XUV700. The chrome embellished vertical slats are there flanked by dual-beam LED projector headlamps that also come integrated with LED daytime running lights. The front bumper will come in a chunkier appearance. It also gets a bold black mesh at the lower bumper acting as an air intake. Expect the SUV to get C shaped chrome trim around the fog lamps.

Moving to the side profile, the SUV will come with sporty alloy wheels, and a curvy beltline, very identical to the Mahindra XUV700. The beltline has received a minor kink originating from C-pillar to D-pillar and across the tailgate that is side hinged and slightly different from the outgoing model.

While Mahindra has given the new Scorpio a complete revising touch, expect the SUV to arrive with a host of elements that are signature to the iconic model. As it appears, the basic silhouette of the new model will remain true to the signature Scorpio styling.

The new Mahindra Scorpio is also expected to come with an updated and more upmarket cabin that would get a host of advanced new features and technologies. Expect more creature comfort inside the cabin for the occupants.

The video interestingly hints at what will be the power source for the new Scorpio. The DSL lettering indicates that there will be a diesel engine and 130 MT letting indicates the engine would churn out 130 bhp of peak power and it will be paired with a manual transmission. In this case, expect a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine to generate energy for the SUV. This would be similar to what this motor churns out for Mahindra Thar.

 

First Published Date: 12 May 2022, 02:15 PM IST
Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio
