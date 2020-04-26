Mahindra starts accepting online bookings of 2020 KUV100 NXT BS 6

Only recently Mahindra launched the 2020 KUV100 NXT BS 6 and now the automaker has started accepting its online bookings.

Interested customers can book the car at the company's official website by paying a token amount of ₹5,000.

The new KUV100 NXT is featured in four variants including K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8. With the BS 6 update, it has lost the earlier entry-level K2 variant, along with K8 Dual Tone grades, and diesel engine option.

While the earlier BS 4 compliant model started at a price tag of ₹4.88 lakh*, the updated BS 6 model costs higher at 5.50 lakh*. This is also because of the absence of entry-level K2 trim.

The car has chucked the previous 177 PS/190 Nm 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 turbocharged diesel powerplant and it now runs on a BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 3-cylinder engine which is capable of churning out 82 PS and 115 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Apart from the engine update, the rest of the vehicle remains more or less the same. It still features the same design/styling. Bits likes dual-chamber headlamps with LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, double-barrel tail lamps, and DT exterior colour option has been carried over from the last model.

Inside, it gets the familiar cabin features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, keyless entry, Bluesense App, tilt-adjustable power steering, front and rear armrest and cooled glove box.

The company has also readied a fully electric version of the SUV, eKUV100. The same was also seen at the Auto Expo 2020. It has been given a 15.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which promises to deliver a full-charge range of 147 kms. Some of its key highlights include smartphone connectivity, remote diagnostics, cabin precooling, location tracking, driving pattern monitor, remote door lock/unlock and battery status indicator.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai