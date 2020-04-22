Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS 6 price revealed

Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS 6 has been silently launched in the market at a starting price of ₹5.50 lakh*. Previously, the BS 4 model (K2 trim) started at a price tag of ₹4.88 lakh*.

Before the update, the KUV100 NXT was available in 18 different configurations, on the other hand, it now comes in just 4 configurations. With the BS 6 update, the car has lost the K2 and K8 Dual Tone grades, diesel engine option, and 5-seat layout.

Only the K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8 trims have been carried over. And it is now available only as either a 6-seat, or a 8-seat vehicle.

Mechanically, it now features an upgraded BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 naturally aspirated 3-cylinder gasoline powerplant. Its overall power output of 82 PS and 115 Nm remains unchanged. And it is only comes a 5-speed manual transmission.

The previous 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 turbocharged diesel powerplant has been discontinued. It was known to develop a maximum power output of 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 190 Nm at 1,750-2,250 rpm. It came mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS 6 vs BS 4 price list*:

Configuration BS 6 Prices BS 4 Prices Difference K2+ 6-seat ₹ 5,50,335 ₹ 5,28,169 ₹ 22,166 K4+ 6-seat ₹ 5,96,407 ₹ 5,74,242 ₹ 22,165 K6+ 6-seat ₹ 6,78,093 ₹ 6,55,926 ₹ 22,167 K8 8-seat ₹ 7,11,702 ₹ 6,83,160 ₹ 28,542

Mahindra has also revealed the all-electric version of the KUV100, christened as e-KUV100. Its official debut took place at the Auto Expo 2020. The e-KUV100 comes kitted with a 15.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which has been rated to deliver 147 kms of full-charge. Some of its salient features include smartphone connectivity, remote diagnostics, cabin precooling, location tracking, driving pattern monitor, remote door lock/unlock and battery status indicator.

*Ex-showroom Mumbai



