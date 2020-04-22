KUV100 NXT BS 6
KUV100 NXT BS 6

Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS 6 price revealed

1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 04:44 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • With the BS 6 update, the KUV100 NXT has lost the K2 and K8 Dual Tone grades, diesel engine option, and 5-seat layout.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS 6 has been silently launched in the market at a starting price of 5.50 lakh*. Previously, the BS 4 model (K2 trim) started at a price tag of 4.88 lakh*.

Before the update, the KUV100 NXT was available in 18 different configurations, on the other hand, it now comes in just 4 configurations. With the BS 6 update, the car has lost the K2 and K8 Dual Tone grades, diesel engine option, and 5-seat layout.

(Also Read: This Indian car maker in US creates new 'Arsenal of Health' to combat Covid-19)

Only the K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8 trims have been carried over. And it is now available only as either a 6-seat, or a 8-seat vehicle.

Mechanically, it now features an upgraded BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 naturally aspirated 3-cylinder gasoline powerplant. Its overall power output of 82 PS and 115 Nm remains unchanged. And it is only comes a 5-speed manual transmission.

The previous 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 turbocharged diesel powerplant has been discontinued. It was known to develop a maximum power output of 177 PS at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 190 Nm at 1,750-2,250 rpm. It came mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS 6 vs BS 4 price list*:

ConfigurationBS 6 PricesBS 4 PricesDifference
K2+ 6-seat 5,50,335 5,28,169 22,166
K4+ 6-seat 5,96,407 5,74,242 22,165
K6+ 6-seat 6,78,093 6,55,926 22,167
K8 8-seat 7,11,702 6,83,160 28,542

(Also Read: Lockdown: Mahindra Logistics to provide relief-fund to drivers)

Mahindra has also revealed the all-electric version of the KUV100, christened as e-KUV100. Its official debut took place at the Auto Expo 2020. The e-KUV100 comes kitted with a 15.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which has been rated to deliver 147 kms of full-charge. Some of its salient features include smartphone connectivity, remote diagnostics, cabin precooling, location tracking, driving pattern monitor, remote door lock/unlock and battery status indicator.

*Ex-showroom Mumbai


Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue