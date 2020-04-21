To aid drivers impacted by lockdown, Mahindra Logistics on Monday launched an initiative that has provision of providing ₹3,000 crore instant relief to drivers.

The initiative named HOPE (Helping Our People during Emergencies), aims to support drivers financially amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown has impacted a large number of drivers, whether they are drivers ferrying goods between states, or those who drive taxis and for ride-sharing companies. These drivers are mostly stranded and are struggling to make ends meet.

The company has partnered with Samhita Social Ventures - a social enterprise and SuperMoney - a financial lending tech platform to reach out to the beneficiaries within ecosystem.

This move will create an ecosystem to channelise CSR funds of other companies to provide economic support and recovery to workers, the company said in a statement.

"As a part of the initiative, Mahindra Logistics will be providing immediate relief by transferring ₹3,000 to each driver’s bank account, to buy essential commodities. This will be followed by other support provided to these drivers like health insurance cover, leveraging government schemes and loan guaranteeing model," the statement said.

In addition to this, Mahindra Logistics would strengthen healthcare professionals' abilities to respond and provide support to affected families using digital channels, it added.

"With over 30 per cent of commercial vehicles stranded on roads across the country, drivers need urgent support. Truck drivers and their families are in immediate need of cash for food and other basic facilities," Mahindra Logistics MD & CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan said.

Swaminathan further said "we have launched several programs to support the driver community along with our business partners. Through this initiative, of short term financial relief and hope we aim to help these drivers and their families until the situation in the country is restored," Swaminathan said.

Samhita Social Ventures Founder and CEO Priya Naik said :"Through our India Workers' Alliance, we are delighted to partner with Mahindra Logistics, to support India's blue collar and gig economy workers whose lives and livelihoods have been severely impacted. Our single objective is to help them survive this crisis and enable them to get back on their feet."

In addition to this, Mahindra Logistics also announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte will provide emergency cab services for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This free service has begun in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai, with more cities being added every day.

