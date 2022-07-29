HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Suv Bookings To Start Tomorrow At 21,000

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at 21,000

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to 23.90 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 14:14 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the new Scorpio-N SUV will be available for bookings from tomorrow, July 30, at 21,000. Launched last month, Mahindra will start deliveries of Scorpio-N SUV from September 26, ahead of the festive season. Mahindra and Mahindra recently revealed the prices of the automatic and all-wheel drive variants of the newly launched Scorpio-N SUV. The carmaker announced that the top-of-the-range Z8L variant with AWD will cost 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the Scorpio-N can be done through Mahindra and Mahindra's digital platform from 11 am tomorrow. The carmaker has also announced that the bookings for the new Scorpio-N will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. The date of the delivery will depend on the variants picked by the customers.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Mahindra has also said that customers will be able to modify their bookings by changing variant or choice of colour until midnight of August 15. The first 25,000 bookings will be able to get the benefit of Mahindra Scorpio-N's introductory prices.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel AT
Z2 11.99 lakh- 12.49 lakh-
Z4 13.49 lakh 15.45 lakh 13.99 lakh 15.95 lakh
Z6-- 14.99 lakh 16.95 lakh
Z8 16.99 lakh 18.95 lakh 17.49 lakh 19.45 lakh
Z8L 18.99 lakh 20.95 lakh 19.49 lakh 21.45 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to 19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant. The Z2 Diesel MT variant is priced at 12.49 lakh, the Z4 Petrol MT at 13.49 lakh, the Z4 Diesel MT at 13.99 lakh, the Z6 Diesel MT at 14.99 lakh, the Z8 Petrol MT at 16.99 lakh, the Z8 Diesel MT at 17.49 lakh, and the Z8 L Petrol MT at 18.99 lakh.

Spread across five trims offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the SUV also offers two-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive option across its variants. Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm or an mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm.

Cabin of the Mahindra Scorpio-N is premium and spacious, featuring a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system. It gets Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, 20.32-cm infotainment screen, widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 13:55 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio-N Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at ₹21,000
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at 21,000
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory barrier
Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory barrier
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's electric car project hits regulatory roadblock
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's electric car project hits regulatory roadblock

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city