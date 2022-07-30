Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today

There are 20,000 units of Mahindra Scorpio-N up for grabs in the initial rollout stage with deliveries starting from September 26 until the end of December.

Mahindra Scorpio-N has made big moves in the Indian automotive market and since the latest SUV from the Mahindra camp was showcased in June, has been gaining a whole lot of traction and attention from potential buyers. Mahindra is now all set to open the bookings for Scorpio-N from today onwards with the booking amount for any of its variants fixed at ₹21,000.

Bookings for Scorpio-N would be opened on the official website of Mahindra & Mahindra at 1100hrs on a first-come, first-serve basis. The eventual delivery timeline would depend on this as well as the variant selected. A customer can also seleect individual options like fuel type, transmission, seating capacity and dealer preference.

The company is also underlining a special initiative called Booking Amendment Window under which a customer can re-evaluate the variant and colour select post booking as well. This would be available till August 15 and the final choice at the end of this fate would be considered valid.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

How to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV? Step 1 : Bookings open at 1100hrs IST on June 30 - Saturday. Step 2 : Log on to official Mahindra website - booking.mahindra.com Step 3 : Register on the website using your phone number. Key in the OTP. Put name, email and city. Next, select the variant of Scorpio-N. Proceed to select the body colour, fuel type and seating set up. Scorpio-N comes in six and seven-seat set up. Step 4 : The next page offers you the option of selecting your preferred dealership. If unselected, a dealership would be auto-assigned based on your current location. Step 5 : The next page is for you to verify your personal details - name, mobile and email. Next, make the payment of ₹21,000 - the booking amount - through digital payment channels available here.

It is important to note here that the production of the Z8L variant has been given top priority for now because of the customer enquiries received for it.

There are 20,000 units of Mahindra Scorpio-N that are up for grabs in the initial rollout stage and deliveries would start from September 26 onwards to coincide with the upcoming festive season. Deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of December.

There is also a booking modification option which allows those who have booked a unit to change details such as variant and fuel type - among others - post reservation amount paid. The delivery timelines may change in such a case and the modification can be made till August 15.

Spread across five trims offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, Scorpio-N comes with both two-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive option across its variants. Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm or an mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm.

First Published Date: