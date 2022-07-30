HT Auto
Home How-to Step By Step Guide On How To Book A Mahindra Scorpio N Suv Online Today

Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today

There are 20,000 units of Mahindra Scorpio-N up for grabs in the initial rollout stage with deliveries starting from September 26 until the end of December.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2022, 11:04 AM
Mahindra is offering both Scorpio-N (in pic) and Scorpio in the market.
Mahindra is offering both Scorpio-N (in pic) and Scorpio in the market.
Mahindra is offering both Scorpio-N (in pic) and Scorpio in the market.
Mahindra is offering both Scorpio-N (in pic) and Scorpio in the market.

Mahindra Scorpio-N has made big moves in the Indian automotive market and since the latest SUV from the Mahindra camp was showcased in June, has been gaining a whole lot of traction and attention from potential buyers. Mahindra is now all set to open the bookings for Scorpio-N from today onwards with the booking amount for any of its variants fixed at 21,000.

Bookings for Scorpio-N would be opened on the official website of Mahindra & Mahindra at 1100hrs on a first-come, first-serve basis. The eventual delivery timeline would depend on this as well as the variant selected. A customer can also seleect individual options like fuel type, transmission, seating capacity and dealer preference.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The company is also underlining a special initiative called Booking Amendment Window under which a customer can re-evaluate the variant and colour select post booking as well. This would be available till August 15 and the final choice at the end of this fate would be considered valid.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
How to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV?
Step 1 :

Bookings open at 1100hrs IST on June 30 - Saturday.

Step 2 :

Log on to official Mahindra website - booking.mahindra.com

Step 3 :

Register on the website using your phone number. Key in the OTP. Put name, email and city. Next, select the variant of Scorpio-N. Proceed to select the body colour, fuel type and seating set up. Scorpio-N comes in six and seven-seat set up.

Step 4 :

The next page offers you the option of selecting your preferred dealership. If unselected, a dealership would be auto-assigned based on your current location.

Step 5 :

The next page is for you to verify your personal details - name, mobile and email. Next, make the payment of 21,000 - the booking amount - through digital payment channels available here.

It is important to note here that the production of the Z8L variant has been given top priority for now because of the customer enquiries received for it.

There are 20,000 units of Mahindra Scorpio-N that are up for grabs in the initial rollout stage and deliveries would start from September 26 onwards to coincide with the upcoming festive season. Deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of December.

There is also a booking modification option which allows those who have booked a unit to change details such as variant and fuel type - among others - post reservation amount paid. The delivery timelines may change in such a case and the modification can be made till August 15.

Spread across five trims offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, Scorpio-N comes with both two-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive option across its variants. Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm or an mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2022, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Scorpio-N Scorpio-N Scorpio
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city