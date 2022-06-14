HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching on June 27: key facts to know

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a completely redesigned approach at exterior and inside the cabin.
Mahindra Scorpio-N is scheduled to make its debut on June 27.
Mahindra Scorpio-N has been revealed ahead of its nearing scheduled launch on June 27. The new generation iteration of the popular SUV comes with a completely different visual appearance compared to the outgoing model. It looks more premium and aggressive compared to the outgoing version. Mahindra has christened the new Scorpio as Scorpio-N and it is slated to debut on June 27.

Before the Mahindra Scorpio-N hits the showroom, here are the key facts about this SUV.

Completely new design

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a completely redesigned approach. On the exterior, it gets a fully revised front fascia with projector headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights, chrome garnished vertically slated front grille that blends perfectly with the headlamp cluster. The front bumper too has been updated with a large air intake and C-shaped chrome trim around the fog lamp housings. Other design elements include skid plates, redesigned sporty alloy wheels, revamped greenhouse area and a refreshed rear profile as well.

Redesigned premium cabin

The cabin of Mahindra Scorpio-N appears with a redesigned approach. It delivers a premium vibe compared to the current model. The steering wheel has been updated with a new brand logo at the centre and a host of controlling buttons on it. The instrument cluster too sports a new look and a fully digital display as well. The main attraction inside the dual-tone black and brown cabin is the AdrenoX-powered touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console similar to the XUV700. The digital display is flanked by the vertically slated redesigned AC vents with chrome accents around them. Seat and upholstery materials too have received premium treatment.

3D surround system

The Mahindra Scorpio-N's AdrenoX-powered touchscreen infotainment system will come paired with a 3D surround system for a premium audio experience.

Captain seats in the second row

A major change inside the cabin of the new Scorpio is the second-row seating arrangement that comes with captain seats with armrests, ditching the conventional bench of the outgoing model. Expect more space on offer from the cabin of Mahindra Scorpio-N, ensuring better comfort.

Second SUV to sport new logo

Mahindra Scorpio-N is the second SUV from the homegrown car brand to come with the company's new brand logo. Previously, Mahindra XUV700 received the same logo, which has been designed as part of the automaker's makeover strategy.

