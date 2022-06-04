HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Interior: Suv To Offer Best In Class High Commanding Seats

Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats 

Mahindra is all set to launch the 2022 Scorpio-N facelift SUV in India on June 27. The new generation Scorpio will be sold alongside the previous generation models which will now be called Scorpio Classic.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2022, 10:06 AM
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.

Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of one of the oldest existing models from the carmaker, is all set to hit the Indian markets later this month. Mahindra and Mahindra has already shared the new looks of the SUV with sharper designs and a whole lot of updates to the exterior. Now, for the first time, the carmaker has officially showcased the interior features ahead of the scheduled introduction on June 27. In a new teaser, Mahindra shared what the SUV has to offer in terms of driving experience.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The new teaser video, shared by Mahindra and Mahindra on its social media handles, promises that the 2022 Scorpio-N facelift SUV will offer the best-in-class high commanding seats. This means that the new Scorpio will have front seats higher than other rivals in the segment, which will offer a more commanding view of the road while behind its wheels.

The teaser video also has a sneak peek into the dashboard, especially the instrument console. In the video, the driver display seems to be semi-digital in nature, offering speed and RPM gauges in analogue format.

Earlier, in a leaked video of the interior of the 2022 Scorpio-N, it was revealed that the SUV will come with a large infotainment screen which is sourced from Sony, similar to the ones seen inside some of the lower variants of the XUV700. Under the screen, the SUV will get physical buttons for volume, climate control and other functions. The leaked video also revealed that the SUV will get an upgraded flat-bottom steering wheel laced with mounted controls like cruise control and other features.

The interior of the Scorpio-N SUV is likely come with more features such as new upholstery, dual-tone theme, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control and connected car technology among others.

The new Scorpio-N will come with both petrol and diesel engines. These include the usual 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is also being used in the flagship SUVs like XUV700, is likely to generate 168 hp of power. This will be nearly 40 hp more than what the standard 2.2-litre diesel engine can generate. Even the 4X4 variant of the new Scorpio-N, which will come with the same diesel unit, is likely to be less powerful than the petrol engine on offer.

Both engines are expected to be offered with the choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2022, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Scorpio-N 2022 Scorpio Scorpio 2022 2022 Scorpio-N Scorpio-N 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio-N 2022 Scorpio facelift Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

NHAI aims new record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
NHAI aims new record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant receives price cut
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant receives price cut
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
BMW Motorrad India to debut TVS Apache RR310-based sport bike on this date
BMW Motorrad India to debut TVS Apache RR310-based sport bike on this date
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift engine specs and features revealed
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift engine specs and features revealed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city