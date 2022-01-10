Mahindra Scorpio joins Nairobi Police service. 'Delighted', says Anand Mahindra

The single cab Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck is claimed as a tough and powerful vehicle with nimble handling. The automaker claims that this pickup truck comes with the capability to conquer all terrains.

The images show these Mahindra Scorpio pickup trucks are painted in police colours. They come painted in deep blue colour with red and yellow stripes running at side profiles. The driver's cabin gets a contrasting white paint, while the loading deck gets a retractable soft cover for carrying people.

With this Mahindra has become the first automaker in Kenya to lease vehicles to any government service of the country. "We're delighted with the acquisition of a new fleet of vehicles. Mahindra is a sturdy vehicle and we look forward to serving the nation in these vehicles," said David Njagi, Chief Transport Officer, National Police Service, while receiving the vehicle fleet.

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular offerings from the Indian auto manufacturer. Scorpio comes available in both SUV and pickup truck guise. The SUV is widely used as a police car in India.

The single cab Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mHawk diesel engine paired with a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 140 PS of power at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,800 rpm. The pickup truck comes available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.