Mahindra, Tata to strengthen product portfolio, manage chip crisis effectively

Homegrown auto majors Mahindra and Tata Motors are looking to further strengthen their product range xome next year as well as hoping to manage the semiconductor chip crisis more effectively. Both companies are expecting to handle the crisis better so that the impact on the production is minimal.

Mahindra has already announced that it will launch of 13 new products by 2027, with an aim to become the best among the lot in the SUV segment.

The next in line for the automaker is the new Scorpio which is expected to be launched next year. "(It) will be our immediate focus," said Jejurikar.

The automaker has seen a strong demand rebound, especially for its differentiated products. "The success across our product portfolio including the all new Thar, XUV300, Bolero Neo and the unprecedented response we have received for XUV700 is an indication that we are on the right track," the company's Executive Director - Auto & Farm Sectors, Rajesh Jejurikar told PTI.

While there has been a demand rebound but the chip shortage has been a global issue affecting multiple industries. Though the situation has certainly improved over the last few months, it still remains very dynamic, Jejurikar noted. "While the current indications are positive, overall the PV industry next year will need to continue to manage issues related to commodity price inflation, increased freight costs and supply chain disruption," he said.

Adding to this, Tata Motors' President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Shailesh Chandra noted, "We are closely monitoring the situation and doing the best to manage it in the short-term." He noted that the company is taking definitive actions in the near term to mitigate the effects of the supply chain disruptions on the production.

He also highlighted that this year the company recorded a decade-high sale in passenger vehicles and delivered the highest-ever quarterly sales in electric vehicles. "We are sure to have a very wide appeal across consumer segments, which is also reflected in our market share (YTD FY22) of 11 per cent, up from 7.1 per cent, in the same period last year," he told PTI.