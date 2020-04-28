Mahindra rolls out price list of BS 6 compliant XUV500

The BS 6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹13.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

With the BS 6 update, the XUV500 has lost the entry-level W3 variant along with automatic options which were previously found on the BS 4 spec model. Interestingly, similar pattern was also recorded on the recently launched Scorpio BS 6 SUV. Bookings of the updated XUV500 have already commenced at the company's official website.

The SUV is now featured in only four variants - W5, W7, W9 & W11 (O). The equipment and feature list of all the variants remain more or less the same.

Some of its key exterior features include chrome-finished main grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloys, split tail lamps, rear spoiler, twin exhaust, roof rails and more.

Inside, there is no major update and it gets the same dashboard, seating layout at its predecessor. Some of its comfort and convenience features include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, electric sunroof, key-less entry and go, automatic AC, leather seats and electrically adjustable driver seat. Its standard safety kit includes features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and speed alert.

Speaking of the dimensions, it spans 4,585 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,785 mm in height. Its wheelbase measures at 2,700 mm.

While there may not be relevant feature updates, but the mechanical changes are major inside the 2020 XUV500 which runs on a BS 6 complaint 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It delivers 155 PS of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed MT gearbox is the only transmission option since the automatic unit has been given a miss.

The company is also developing a new generation XUV500 which is expected to be launched in early 2021.

2020 Mahindra XUV500 price-list (All Prices Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Mahindra XUV500 BS 6 Price W5 BS6 ₹ 13.20 Lakh W7 BS6 ₹ 14.50 Lakh W9 BS6 ₹ 16.20 Lakh W11 OPT BS6 ₹ 17.70 Lakh